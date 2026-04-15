A London man who denies trying to smuggle two kilos of cocaine on the ferry has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bailey Thomas Heppell, aged 25, lastly of St Augustine’s Road, has previously entered not guilty pleas to attempted production of cocaine, as well as possessing the drug with intent to supply.
Police seized two packages, weighing a total of two kilos, hidden in a car at the Sea Terminal on December 16.
Mr Heppell appeared via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
He’ll appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he’s remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.