In total Hector had 28 bouts of treatment over the course of the six weeks. That meant 28 general anaesthetics, a process he got so used to that quite quickly he was pressing the button that would administer the anaesthetic himself under the watchful eye of the ever-obliging anaesthetists. It was strange how normal that became. Visiting members of family were often picked out by Hector to accompany him down so he could so he could show them his new ‘party trick’. In a way that sums up this whole process - the surreal becoming the norm.