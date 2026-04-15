A 30-year-old has admitted punching a man outside the Outback.
Thomas Reff-Butler pleaded guilty to affray and will be sentenced in summary court on May 19, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the offence was committed on November 29, at 3am.
The victim didn’t wish to make a complaint, but Reff-Butler, of Albion Terrace, Douglas, was identified as having punched him.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that it had been one punch, her client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and he had no previous convictions involving violence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction with bail granted.