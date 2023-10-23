A drink-driver has been fined £1,250 and banned from driving for two years.
Leigh Kneen failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 53.
After he pleaded guilty to the offence, magistrates also ordered the 20-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called on July 23 at 4.44am.
The caller said that Kneen had spent the night drinking in Douglas and was now driving someone to Port Erin.
Officers saw Kneen driving a Volkswagen Golf on Shore Road in Gansey, but were unable to stop him at the time.
At 6am, they went to his home, at Hilltop View in Douglas, where they found his car parked outside.
The engine and exhaust were warm, indicating that it had recently been driven.
When police spoke to Kneen, they reported that he was unsteady on his feet and intoxicated.
He failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced the reading of 53.
The legal limit is 35.
He was interviewed and admitted he had visited a number of bars in Douglas, saying he thought he had drunk three bottles of lager and four or five vodka and cokes.
Kneen said that he had been picked up by a friend who then drove him home.
However, he admitted that he had then driven to 1886 to pick up a friend and take them to the south of the island.
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and admissions in interview, adding that the charge may not have been proved had it not been for his honesty.
‘It has been a very sobering lesson,’ said Mr Rodgers.
‘It was a horrible error of judgement.’
The advocate went on to say that Kneen worked as an administrator, involved with vehicles, and that the ban would have a significant impact on him.
Chair of the magistrates David Christian told Kneen: ‘It is very concerning you got home safely then decided to come back into Douglas and drive to the south with somebody else in the car.’
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.