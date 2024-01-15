A former House of Keys candidate has been evicted from his previous home address as a result of the criminal charges he is facing.
David Anthony Fowler, aged 55, formerly of Howstrake Drive, Onchan, has had his bail varied to allow him to move address.
Isle of Man Today previously reported that he had pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and importing a child-like sex doll to the island, and is due to be sentenced for the offences tomorrow (January 16).
On Thursday, January 11, Fowler asked for his bail to be varied to allow him to move to an address at Victoria Road in Douglas, saying that he was being evicted from his previous home as a result of the offences before the court.
Magistrates granted the request and bail will continue with conditions.
Mr Fowler stood to become a Member of the House of Keys (MHK) in the constituency of Middle in 2021 but finished last of five candidates with 163 votes.
He also stood for election in 2016 in Douglas South, but again finished last of four candidates with 296 votes.