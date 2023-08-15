A former House of Keys candidate has been charged with possessing indecent images of children and bringing a sex doll to the island.
David Anthony Fowler, aged 55, of Howstrake Drive, Onchan, is yet to enter pleas to the allegations.
He is charged with five counts of possessing indecent photos and one count of sending an obscene article by post, namely a sex doll.
It is legal to possess a sex doll under Manx law but illegal to bring one to the island.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant is accused of possessing 45 indecent images of children.
They have been assessed under the Copine scale which measures severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Mr Swain said that the images were all assessed at level one and two, and are alleged to show prepubescent girls.
Mr Fowler was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who asked for an adjournment to review the case papers.
He ran for MHK in the constituency of Middle in 2021 but finished last of five candidates with 163 votes.
He also stood for election in 2016.
The case was adjourned until August 29.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Mr Fowler live at his home address, not enter or loiter around any educational establishments or associate with any child under 16, not to leave the island without court consent, and with computer restrictions in place.