A 41-year-old man who allowed his car to be driven without insurance has been fined £950.
Geraint Richard Darren Hughes pleaded guilty to permitting the vehicle to be driven and having no insurance.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
They stopped her at Harris Terrace and she said she was test driving the car, with a view to buying it.
However, checks revealed that she was disqualified from driving.
The Skoda was owned by Hughes, who lives at Christian Road in Douglas, who had given her permission to drive it.
When officers spoke to him, he said that he had bought the car a week previously and was looking to sell it as he could not drive.
He admitted he had given the woman permission to drive but said he had not done any checks on her documents.
Hughes said he was unaware she was banned from driving, but accepted that he had not insured the car.
Hughes was said to be currently serving a five year driving ban.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that the offences were now six months ago and that the defendant no longer owned the vehicle.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined Hughes £650 for permitting the vehicle to be driven and £300 for having no insurance.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits. A further driving ban, of 12 months, was also issued, which will run concurrently with Hughes’ current five year ban.