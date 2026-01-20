A driver who died following a crash at Hillberry last week has been named as Jack Sheppard.
His family have released a photo of Mr Sheppard, 30, who sadly passed away at the scene of the collision which happened at around 9.30am on Friday.
A red Mini collided with a wall and no other vehicles are thought to have been involved. On Saturday a bouquet of flowers had been left at the scene in tribute to Mr Sheppard.
In a statement, the police say: ‘Following on from our witness appeal in relation to a road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 9.30am on Friday, January 16, 2026 in the area of Hillberry, we regret to confirm the death of Jack Sheppard who sadly passed away as a result of the collision.
‘We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Sheppard.
‘The family of Mr Sheppard are currently being supported by specially trained officers.
‘We respectfully request that the privacy of all concerned is respected at this time.’
Police are continuing to carry out investigations in to the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
A constabulary spokesperson added: ‘As the investigation continues, a number of witnesses have already been identified.
‘However, officers remain keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police but may have witnessed the vehicle being driven along the A18 Mountain Road or through Hillberry where the collision occurred.
‘We would also request any dashcam footage if you were in the area at that time, as this may assist in establishing the full circumstances of the collision.
‘We would urge anyone with information to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 01624 631212, quoting reference number 1283/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
The A18 remained closed between Ballacottier Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg Ny Baa for almost 12 hours while the incident was dealt with and initially investigations took place.