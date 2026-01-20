An Isle of Man resident is preparing to undertake a challenging trek along Peru’s historic Inca Trail to raise funds for The UK Sepsis Trust, in memory of her cousin’s son who died from the condition at only 16 months old.
Natalie Grib, who has lived in the island for 35 years, will complete a four-day, 45-kilometre trek through the Andes, following ancient stone paths built by the Incas and culminating at the world-renowned citadel of Machu Picchu.
The route involves steep ascents, high-altitude terrain and early morning starts, including the crossing of ‘Dead Woman’s Pass’, which reaches an elevation of 4,198 metres above sea level.
The challenge is being undertaken in memory of James Philliskirk, who died from sepsis as a baby.
Natalie’s trip began shortly after what would have been James’ fifth birthday on January 11, with the main trek scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 2, beginning after her arrival in Peru on January 24.
She will conclude the challenge with an additional one-day trek to Rainbow Mountain.
Natalie is raising money for The UK Sepsis Trust (UKST) through a JustGiving page, and has already raised £2,280 to support the charity’s work in awareness, education and patient support.
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s extreme response to infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death if not recognised and treated quickly.
In the UK, it affects around 245,000 people each year and is responsible for approximately 48,000 deaths - equating to five deaths every hour. Nearly 80,000 people in the UK experience life-changing after-effects from sepsis annually.
‘James was just 16 months old when he died from preventable sepsis,’ Natalie commented.
‘He was a bright, cheeky little boy with an enormous personality - he loved eating peas, was wonderfully self-directed, and his favourite song was “The Conga”.
‘He brought so much joy and laughter into the lives of everyone who knew him.
‘By supporting The UK Sepsis Trust, I hope to help raise awareness, fund vital education, and ensure that other families are spared the heartbreak we experienced.
‘UKST has provided invaluable support to my cousin Helen, and I want to help make sure that support continues - for her, and for others who need it.’
Natalie described the challenge as being entirely out of her comfort zone.
‘I’m not athletic and would describe my fitness as fairly average,’ she said.
‘Preparing for this has meant real lifestyle changes. While I feel physically and mentally stronger than I did a few months ago, this trek will be gruelling.
‘I know there will be moments when sheer willpower, determination, and - most importantly - the memory of James will be what carries me forward.’
James’s mother Helen added: ‘Natalie has prepared for this trek with such care and determination, and knowing she is pushing herself through something so physically demanding to raise awareness and vital funds in James’s name is incredibly humbling.’
To find out more about Natalie’s challenge and make a donation, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/natalie-grib-1