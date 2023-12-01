A biker who rode under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from riding for two years.
Kristopher Hamill admitted the offence, and was also fined £330 for possessing 1.2 grams of the class B drug.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 24-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Hamill was riding a Suzuki motorcycle on July 19, at 9.30pm, on Peel Road in Douglas.
Police reported that he initially came to their attention due to an issue with lights.
He went into McDonald’s car park where officers spoke to him.
They described Hamill as smelling of cannabis and a drug wipe test proved positive for the drug.
A search also found 1.2 grams of it, which police valued at £24.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was sent for analysis.
It later produced a reading of 17.5 for cannabis.
The legal limit is two.
During an interview, Hamill, who lives at Berry Woods Grove in Douglas, told police that he had smoked ‘half a joint’ prior to riding his bike.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the case by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he had no previous convictions.
‘There was no crash or injury or damage caused, and Mr Hamill was fully licensed, taxed and insured,’ said the advocate.
Mr Glover said that the drug found had been for personal use only.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £25 per week.