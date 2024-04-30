A 30-year-old Douglas man has admitted failing to declare work for three companies while he was claiming benefits.
Timothy Michael Clawson pleaded guilty to three counts of benefit fraud which saw him paid more than £14,000 he wasn’t entitled to.
He will be sentenced on May 28 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Clawson, who lives at Anagh Coar Close, was claiming income support benefit between February 2018 and January 2023.
His claim was not fraudulent from the outset.
However, in March 2023 the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) received information that Clawson had done work for three companies, which he had not declared.
From 2021, he had been employed at various times, by Organic Construction Solutions, Spot On Cleaners, and Ferncroft Environmental Ltd.
In August 2023, the DHSC obtained a T14 form from Organic Construction Solutions, and payslips from the other two companies, all relating to the defendant.
He was interviewed by the department and confirmed he had signed declarations that there had been no change to his circumstances but said that he was dyslexic and couldn’t remember if he read them.
He was also shown bank statements and questioned about the pay slips, but said that he struggled with mental health issues.
Ms Carroon said that the failure to declare the work had resulted in Clawson being overpaid a total of £14,012.39 in benefits.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed that his client should be dealt with in the lower court, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions that the defendant live at his home address, and contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.