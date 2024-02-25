Richard McLaughlin pleaded not guilty to being drunk and disorderly, but that charge was dismissed after he agreed to accept a binding order.
They had received a report of a distressed female and when they arrived they found McLaughlin, who lives at Central Drive, escorting the woman towards the Villa Marina by the arm.
They were said to have not known each other and officers spoke to them.
McLaughlin said: ‘I’m just getting her away from you cos you’re going to lock her up.’
He was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and being unsteady on his feet.
McLoughlin then became belligerent and told police: ‘Why don’t you f*** off.’
The officers were leaving the scene, but then McLaughlin was said to have taken hold of one of them by arm.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Prosecutor Mr Swain said that a binding order was appropriate and the crown would offer no evidence for the drunk and disorderly charge, if McLaughlin was willing to accept the order.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client was willing to accept a binding order as he agreed that his behaviour had fallen below an acceptable standard.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood issued the binding order with a recognisance of £500.