A man has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a child.
Thomas Murphy, 24, was an expectant father when he carried out the offences.
The jury found him guilty of three charges of indecent assault but acquitted him of a fourth count of the same offence.
Murphy, of Alder Road, Pulrose, was sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Monday.
His offences were carried out between March 19 and April 10 last year.
The court heard that Murphy had carried out the assaults while pretending to be asleep as he and his teenage victim lay on a living room sofa.
The complainant took videos which she sent to a friend after she told her what had happened.
Murphy had denied intentionally touching the child inappropriately and insisted he had been asleep.
But the jury took only one hour and 45 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on three of the four counts of indecent assault and not guilty to the fourth.
Murphy was remanded in custody ahead of Monday’s sentencing.
He was sentenced to four years’ custody for the second count of indecent assault, and concurrent sentences of nine and 12 months respectively for the other two counts for which he was convicted.