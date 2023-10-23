A man who harassed his ex with 85 phone calls in a day and said he would ‘make her life hell’ has been put on probation.
Stefan Kelly was also given a 12 month restraining order after pleading guilty to conduct amounting to harassment.
Kelly also turned up at the woman's work place and set up new accounts to get around her blocking contact from him.
High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Your behaviour was extremely concerning and must have caused distress to the complainant.
‘85 calls in one day was quite intense.’
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court the woman concerned had blocked 25-year-old stonemason Kelly on social media and blocked his phone number.
However, on October 6 at 10.30am, she received 13 calls from a phone number which was withheld.
She then received a message from UK phone number which said: ‘Could you answer?’ followed by a further disturbing message.
On October 7, Kelly made 85 calls to the woman’s number and the following day, a further 13 calls.
He also sent her an email saying: ‘Can you unblock me or I’ll be at your work tomorrow.’
Another email said: ‘I will make your life hell. I can’t live without you. Let me have one more chance.’
On October 9, while the woman was at work, she received another email from Kelly, saying: ‘See you soon.’
She passed it to the police but she then received another message saying: ‘I’m waiting for you outside.’
The woman said she saw Kelly’s car parked outside when she went to her vehicle.
He got out and approached her but she locked her car doors.
Police arrived and arrested Kelly, who lives at Cooil Veg in Andreas.
During an interview at police headquarters, he claimed that the woman had sent him messages, but admitted that he had made new accounts so that he could contact her.
He said he was not intending to scare her and wanted to see her in person as a last resort.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Kelly accepts he’s been sending messages.
‘He said he ended the relationship but he regrets that and tried to contact her for a final chance.
‘He did go to her work place. It was a misguided attempt to win back her affections.’
Mr Taylor said that the defendant had seen mental health services while in custody and had a further appointment shortly.
A probation report said that Kelly said he had been in a relationship with the woman for approximately seven and a half years, and it had ended in July.
He said that he now accepted the relationship was over and that he would make no further contact with her.
The report said that it had recently been the anniversary of a bereavement in Kelly’s life.
Supervision was suggested by probation, saying that this would give the defendant support, advice and guidance.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
The High Bailiff sentenced Kelly to a 12 month probation order and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.