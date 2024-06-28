A teenager has been fined £275 and given a six month licensing ban after a fight on Douglas promenade.
Corey Logan Sealey claimed he was ‘play fighting’ with friends but then had to be restrained by police using Pava spray.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police officers were on patrol on Loch Promenade in Douglas on June 1, at 3am.
They saw three males fighting outside the Sugarland Hotel.
Sealey and another male were said to be throwing punches at each other, while the third man was grappling between them.
Police requested assistance and had to use Pava spray to restrain Sealey, while another of the men was put on the ground.
They were all described as drunk.
On May 23, Sealey was fined £500 for common assault after he punched a man at the Haven pub in Port Erin.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
‘He knows he’s on the wrong path and it’s a slippery slope he’s on,’ said the advocate.
Ms Shimmin said that Sealey claimed he had only been 'play fighting' on the promenade but accepted that his behaviour could have caused alarm.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 18-year-old, who lives at Marashen Crescent, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.