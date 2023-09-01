Jamie William Leneghan, aged 34, of Ballafurt Road, Port Erin, has appeared in court charged with five offences.
He pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a sample of blood and possessing a prohibited article in a public place.
Those offences are alleged to have been committed on July 31.
He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis, speeding, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Those offences were committed on April 25.
Leneghan was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
A pre-trial review will be held for the denied allegations on October 24.
Sentencing for the admitted offences will take place after the outcome of any trial.
All matters will be heard in summary court.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to drive, and not to leave the island without court consent.