A man from Union Mills who punched his neighbour has been put on probation for 18 months.
Ian Rodney Pressley denied the common assault but was found guilty after a summary court trial.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 50-year-old to pay £1,500 for the prosecution costs, and £100 compensation to the assault victim.
The court heard that Pressley said he had been the victim of threats from a group of people after he had given evidence in a trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, in relation to a vehicle collision.
This had then led to him punching his neighbour ‘three or four times’, who was in his own garden at the time, on March 4 last year.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
Mr Clegg said that, during the assault trial, the court had found that the first half of the complainant’s evidence was untrue.
The advocate said that it had now been 12 months since the offence and there had been no further incidents, or breaches of bail.
Mr Clegg asked the court to consider the passage of time and the conduct of the complainant.
‘A group of people were extremely aggrieved that Mr Pressley had given evidence in General Gaol proceedings,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that she had taken into account that there had been an element of provocation which had led to the assault and the background of threats made.
But she told the defendant: ‘You don’t need me to tell you that taking matters into your own hands is not the correct way.’
Pressley, who lives at Snugborough Avenue, will pay the costs and compensation at a rate of £15 per week.