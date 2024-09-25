A Manx expatriate based in London and his colleagues have raised over £3,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) following the death of his close friend.
Matthew Jones and six more of his work-mates (named ‘Team Iesis’) cycled from London to Brighton recently in memory of Matthew’s childhood friend Alex Colby, who lived in Port Erin.
Alex was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in January this year, and sadly passed away in July.
Matthew and Alex first met in their first year of Castle Rushen High School in 1982, and remained close friends even after Matthew moved to London in 1989.
Speaking about Alex’s passing, Matthew said: ‘It’s a brutal disease - the condition progressively damages parts of the nervous system however Alex's deterioration was fast even in motor neurone disease timescales.
‘The diagnosis itself was a surprise for everyone as Alex was active and enjoyed running and cycling. Then this happened for no obvious reason, and it was crushing.’
The high level of care that Alex received from the charity after his diagnosis was seen as Matthew’s motivation to raise the money for MNDA.
He added: ‘It is a terrible disease and the realisation of the helplessness that the victim - as well as their family and friends - face is heartbreaking.
‘Christine and Anne from MNDA IOM were amazing and so supportive. Raising money in Alex's memory to help MNDA continue to support others seemed a good way of showing our gratitude for the amazing care he received.’
The team of cyclists accompanying Matthew included a variety of nationalities, including a Malaysian, Italian, Englishman and two Manxmen.
Asked how he prepared for the cycle, Matthew said: ‘I cycle most weekends and regularly participate in long endurance rides.
‘Alex and his dad Brian are the reason I got into road riding. He would have loved to do the fundraising ride with us, although I'm sure for him it would have been a race!’
If you wish to donate to Matthew’s fundraiser, you can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/matthew-jones-1724862350301