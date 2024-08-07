A 40-year-old Douglas man has been fined £750 for disorderly behaviour at Jaks Bar.
Gary MacDonald, of Central Promenade, was restrained on the floor in a headlock after he pushed a bouncer.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that MacDonald was at the Loch Promenade pub on July 28, at 9.40pm.
He was said to have been talking to a group of women, and one of them threw a drink over him.
She left the pub, but then came back inside, and MacDonald was said to have been aggressive, shouting at her and pointing his finger towards her face.
Security staff asked him to leave the pub and he initially walked towards the rear door.
However, he then told staff to ‘f*** off’ and refused to leave.
MacDonald was said to have offered a security man outside for a fight.
They tried to escort him out, but he then pushed one of the doormen in the chest, which prompted MacDonald being put in a headlock on the ground.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
In court, MacDonald opted to represent himself, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He said that he accepted the charge and that the incident was ‘very unlike myself’.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs forthwith.