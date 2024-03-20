A Douglas man has admitted drink-driving while more than three times the legal limit.
Aidan Patrick O’Donnell failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 109 after he had driven home from his partner’s work outing.
He will be sentenced on April 9 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received information about a suspected drink-driver on February 11, at 11pm.
O’Donnell, whose age was not given in court, had been seen driving a Toyota Yaris on Douglas promenade heading towards the Gaiety Theatre.
He was then seen turning around and heading towards the Sea Terminal, but stopped to let a woman get out of the car.
Officers went to his address, at Ballaughton Park, at 11.33pm and found the Yaris parked there with the engine still warm.
They arrested the defendant and when he took a breathalyser test at police headquarters, it produced a reading of 109.
The legal limit is 35.
During an interview, O’Donnell told police he had driven to the Queen’s pub at around 4pm to meet his partner as she was out on a work do.
He said that he had not intended to drink but had a pint.
O’Donnell said that they had then gone to Quids Inn where ‘things got silly’ and he had started drinking.
He admitted that he had then driven home.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.