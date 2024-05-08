A man who was fighting outside a popular Isle of Man nightspot has been fined £1,000.
The 45-year-old admitted being drunk and disorderly as well as damaging property.
Magistrates fined him £300 for the first offence and £700 for the latter.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Westhead was outside the venue on Loch Promenade in Douglas on April 4, at 1.30am.
Officers from the Isle of Man Police force reported that they saw him throwing punches at another male who was on the ground at the time.
Officers intervened as Westhead shouted at the man: ‘F*** off. I will f*****g batter you. I will take your head off.’
The defendant was described as slurring his words and having glazed eyes.
Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage showed that a window at Jaks had been damaged after Westhead had pushed the other male into it.
He was interviewed at the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters in Douglas and said that his only recollection of the night was being arrested.
Westhead said he didn’t recall the physical altercation, but that he had been at the Front Porch bar and had then ventured on to Jaks.
He said he had ‘drunk loads’ and added: ‘If I did this I’m guilty.’
Mr Swain asked the court to consider a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that the offence was not at the high end of the scale for disorderly offences.
He said that there had been no complaint made by the other male involved.
‘He accepts words were spoken,’ said the advocate.
‘They were messing around whilst in drink. He has spoken to Jaks about the damage.’
Mr Taylor said that Westhead had been the victim of a serious assault in the past and had suffered issues since then.
The defendant said that he had been given new medication prior to the latest incident, which he thought had caused the effects of the alcohol to be enhanced.
Mr Taylor said that Westhead was currently unemployed but would be looking for work over the TT period, and asked magistrates to spare him from any licensing ban which may inhibit his employment opportunities.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant, who lives at Bucks Road in Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
No licensing ban was made.