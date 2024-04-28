Another man has appeared in court admitting to supplying cocaine after he was caught during the police’s ‘Operation Nightjar’.
Connor Schofield Shearman, aged 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of the offence and has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
The covert operation ran from July to November last year and involved undercover police officers targeting Isle of Man drug dealers selling class A drugs, predominantly around licensed premises.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on October 19, an undercover officer was told during a conversation on Snapchat that ‘Connor’ was someone who would be able to ‘sort them out’ in relation to class A drugs.
Shortly after that, the officer received a friend request on Snapchat from an account in the name of Shearman, who then arranged to meet them next to the old KFC in Duke Street, in Douglas.
They met up and he sold the officer a wrap of cocaine weighing 0.5 grams, for £100.
On October 31, the officer again spoke to Shearman via Snapchat and they arranged to meet on November 3.
He again sold them cocaine, this time weighing 0.6 grams, for £100.
Mr Swain submitted that the case should be committed to the higher court for sentencing as all previous defendants had been sent there.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that sentencing should take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Shearman will be sentenced at the higher court on May 5.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to obey a curfew between 9pm and 7am, to surrender his passport, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.