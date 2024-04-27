A 44-year-old man has been fined £700 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Lee Joseph Bargh was arrested after he refused to leave Samuel Webb’s bar in Castle Street, Douglas.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that Bargh was at the Douglas pub on March 30, at 11.30pm.
He was described as staggering, and knocked over a bar stool.
Security staff asked him to leave, but Bargh refused and started hurling obscenities.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
Bargh continued his anger, turning it towards the police as he swore at a female officer, saying: ‘Dirty f*****g r*t. Stupid f*****g sl*g.’
He was interviewed later and was described as remorseful.
A probation report said that Bargh, who lives at Falcon Cliff Terrace, Douglas, was a self-employed roofer, who employed two other people.
He told probation that he had been watching football, and had been to Samuel Webb’s, Jaks, Quids Inn, then back to Samuel Webb’s.
He admitted he had drunk a large quantity of alcohol between 6pm and 11.30pm, estimating that it had been around six pints of lager and six double vodka and oranges.
Bargh said that his wife had gone home around 10pm and told him not to stay out too late.
However, he said he had then started discussing a potential business opportunity with someone and had ended up back at Samuel Webb’s, though he could not recall going back there.
Bargh said that he should have left at the same time as his wife.
The court heard that he has previous convictions in August 2022 for drink-driving, and in March 2022 for being drunk in public and property damage.
Defence advocate John Wright said that his client wanted to apologise for his behaviour and admitted that he had over-imbibed to a significant degree.
Mr Wright said Bargh had long gaps in his offending and it was hard to determine what sets things off.
The defendant will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per week.