A 31-year-old man has been put on probation for six months for stealing alcohol and trying to breach a licensing ban.
Roman Pszczolkowski stole two bottles of vodka from Winerite, worth £35.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on January 9, at 10.40am, went into the Victoria Road store in Douglas.
He was seen on CCTV footage putting the alcohol in his jacket and leaving without paying.
Pszczolkowski was later arrested at his home, at Empire Terrace in Douglas.
Both bottles had been opened so they could not be recovered.
On January 12, Pszczolkowski entered Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas and asked for a bottle of vodka.
Staff recognised him from their banning book and refused the sale, so he left.
The defendant was later arrested and said: ‘I’m sorry, never again.’
The court heard that he is currently subject to a licensing ban until March 2024 due to a previous incident at the Shoprite store in Michael Street in Peel,
On that occasion, the defendant went into the supermarket in Michael Street in Peel, on September 7 and put a bottle of Cava under his jacket before trying to leave without paying, but was seen by staff and challenged.
During his most recent court hearing, Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that Pszczolkowski was an alcoholic and asked the court to spare him a further licensing ban, saying that he had reached a position where if he stopped drinking completely, it may impact his health.
Ms Lobb said that her client was working with probation services to address his alcohol issue.
Magistrates also ordered Pszczolkowski to pay £35.70 compensation to Winerite and £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.