That charge was amended to one of trespassing, which he then pleaded guilty to.
McCluskey was said to have ‘stumbled’ into the property, but admitted that he had then gone upstairs.
No damage was caused and no items were taken.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Kinrade said that McCluskey, who lives at Main Road, had no previous convictions, and there had been no forced entry or damage caused.
The advocate added that McCluskey wanted to apologise to the owners of the property and the police.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per week.