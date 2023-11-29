A man from Anglesey has appeared in court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and affray.
Benjamin David Thomas Williams, aged 31, of Llannerch-Y-Medd, is accused of head-butting a man outside Boots chemist in Strand Street in Douglas, causing him to be knocked unconscious.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the offence is alleged to have been committed on November 11 at 12.40am.
Ms Carroon said that the alleged victim had initially said he did not want to make a complaint, but was believed to have been hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.
The prosecutor said it had then been indicated that he needed time to decide if he wanted to make a complaint and this had not yet been established.
Ms Carroon said that confirmation of any injuries would also have to be obtained.
Bail was opposed by the prosecution due to Mr Williams residing off-island.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that the defendant’s father had attended court and was willing to put up a surety bond of £5,000.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Graeme Cook adjourned the case until December 21 and agreed to grant bail once the £5,000 surety had been lodged with the court