A man who successfully campaigned to free his mum from prison is set to address crowds at an island conference.
The two-day event, arranged by, Victim Support Isle of Man, will take place at Keyll Darree on the Nobles Hospital site on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12.
Among the keynote speakers at the conference will be writer and domestic abuse campaigner David Challen who helped free his mother Sally Challen, from Surrey, after she was jailed for 14 years in 2011 for killing her husband with a hammer.
In a landmark ruling, her murder conviction was quashed on appeal in 2019 and prosecutors later accepted her plea to manslaughter.
A judge later said the killing came after ‘years of controlling, isolating a humiliating conduct’ at the hands of her husband Richard Challen.
David, who will be a keynote speaker on both days of the event, continues to speak out against men's violence against women, coercive control and the impact of domestic abuse on children, as well as men's role in tackling misogyny.
He is also an advisor to the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales and an Ambassador for the Prison Advice and Care Trust (PACT) and the Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse.
David said: ‘I am thrilled to be attending the 25th anniversary of Victim Support Isle of Man next month.
‘No one imagines becoming a victim of crime, yet many of us can become one at any moment.
‘I will be sharing and discussing my own story of fatal domestic abuse within my family, the impact of it and the importance of coercive control awareness in helping stop escalating acts of violence.
‘In centering the victim's voices at this event, Victim Support is creating awareness to the vital support they provide communities who they will serve and support in the moments needed most.’
The first day of the conference is being held in collaboration with the Isle of Man Domestic Abuse Forum and will focus on the subject of domestic abuse while the second day will celebrate the work that Victim Support Isle of Man has done over the past 25 years and outline its aims for the future.
Another keynote speaker, appearing on the first day of the event, will be Natalie Collins, a renowned international speaker and trainer on issues of violence against women and wider gender injustice.
She said: ‘[Domestic abuse] may feel like a hard and difficult subject to approach, but as we honour those subjected to abuse and work to prevent further perpetration, we do so in order to build a more hopeful and joy-filled world.’
Lorna Trevethan, CEO of Victim Support Isle of Man states ‘The conference is a key event for us as we celebrate our 25th Anniversary during 2024.
‘We are very grateful to Douglas Rotary Club for sponsoring the event and enabling us to bring over two keynote speakers.’
Victim Support Isle of Man is charity which offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime, their family and friends.
The conference is free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance at https://buytickets.at/victimsupportisleofman/1319214