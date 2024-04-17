A 23-year-old man has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, ecstasy, and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Finn Dennis Ledwidge also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, committed on a separate date.
The court heard that Ledwidge was found in charge of a Renault Clio, at Lake Road in Douglas, on September 24.
The disorder offence was committed on February 28, at Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
Ledwidge was said to have thrown an empty pint glass towards his mother, which hit a wall and smashed.
He assessed himself as ‘8 or 9’ out of 10 when asked how drunk he was, but also said that he had been taking medication which didn’t mix well with alcohol.
In March 2020, Ledwidge was banned from driving for two years and fined £1,000 for drink-driving.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates adjourned the case until today (April 18).
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, at Manor Park in Onchan, not to drive, and to co-operate with probation in preparation of the probation report.