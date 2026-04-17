A 63-year-old man will face a single trial on charges including kidnap, conspiracy to commit murder and drug offences following a successful application by the prosecution.
Stephen Balint, of the Isle of Man Prison, had been due to face two separate trials later this year, but the Attorney General’s Chambers applied to have the charges combined.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, Mr Balint was represented by UK barrister Imran Shafi KC, who opposed the joinder application.
Mr Balint is accused of kidnap and conspiring or soliciting to commit murder, with the offences alleged to have taken place between April 24 and 27 last year.
He also faces charges of being concerned in the production of cannabis, two counts of possession of the class B drug with intent to supply, and one of possessing criminal property. These offences are alleged to have occurred on September 4, 2024.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Prosecution barrister Peter Wright argued that, although the two sets of offences differ in nature and were allegedly committed months apart, there was a sufficient connection to justify a single trial.
He said: ‘The evidential matrix between these sets of offences provides a nexus which renders it in the interests of justice that they should be heard jointly by a single jury.’
However, Mr Shafi argued the alleged connection relied on a single witness without corroborating evidence, and that joining the cases raised issues of bad character.
‘It is not the case that there are common and shared factors here,’ he said.
Deemster Graeme Cook ruled that the charges should be heard together as one trial.
He said: ‘I take the view there is a sufficient nexus to bring both cases together and I grant the application for joinder.’
The trial has been listed for December 14 and is expected to last two weeks.