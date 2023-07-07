A man who vandalised a fence at Lord Street bus station has been put on probation for 12 months.
James Jeremy Rennison was already subject to a probation order which was not due to end until December.
Magistrates revoked that order and replaced it with the new 12-month one.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that a witness was on a bus at Lord Street on June 15, at 7.10pm.
They said that they heard a loud bang and wood breaking.
They looked out of the window and saw Rennison, who they said appeared to be having a conversation with himself and swearing.
The fence beside him, between the B and C bus stops, was split with two panels damaged.
The witness said Rennison then looked at the bus before walking off towards the Sea Terminal.
Rennison was arrested nearby and admitted damaging the fence.
In court he pleaded guilty to a property damage charge.
Ms Cubbon said that no request for compensation had been submitted, as the company which owns the fence said that the cost of repairing it was minimal.
A probation report said that Rennison, who lives at Ballafletcher Road in Douglas, had been doing well with his previous probation order and had built up an excellent relationship with his probation officer.
The report said that Rennison himself had said he would benefit from further support and recommended another period of probation.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had moved away from the scene before police arrived, because he had wanted to calm himself down.
The advocate said that there had been no suggestion he was intoxicated and asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report for a new probation order.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton told Rennison: ‘We hope that you will engage with probation, take their advice, follow it, and we won’t see you here again.’
No order for prosecution costs was made.