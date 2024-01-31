A man who drove under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been fined £1,000 and banned for two years.
Shaun Robert Milligan was more than nine times the limit for the drug when he arrived on the ferry in Douglas.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were at the Sea Terminal on May 15, at 9.45pm last year, when they saw the defendant coming off the ferry driving a Mazda 3.
The 47-year-old was stopped for a document check and a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Milligan, lastly of Manor Woods in Douglas, was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A blood sample was taken and sent for analysis, and later produced a reading of 468 for benzoylecgonine.
The legal limit is 50.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client’s last motoring offence was more than a decade ago.
Ms Myerscough said that there had been no allegations regarding the standard of the defendant’s driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Milligan to pay £125 prosecution costs and to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
He must pay the fine and costs forthwith or face up to 60 days in prison in default of payment.