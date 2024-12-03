An entrepreneur who built a global business from the Isle of Man is set to speak about his journey at an exclusive event.
Michael Tobin had embarked on a career in financial services before founding Continent 8 Technologies.
From the humble origins, the company has now evolved to be a leading tech-firm which provides managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity services solutions to the regulated iGaming and online sports betting industry.
He later set-up C8 Secure, a division of Continent 8 which focuses on delivering advanced, multi-layered threat prevention, detection and response cybersecurity solutions to brands across industries including the fast food and restaurant sector, finance, government, iGaming and online sports.
Mr Tobin still serves as the business’ CEO and runs the operation, which spans more than 100 locations across the world, all from the Isle of Man.
He will be speaking about his business journey during Startup Grind Isle of Man’s latest seminar which takes place next week.
Led by host Stephen Trimble, Mr Tobin will detail his journey with Continent 8 and the transformation he went on with the company.
Those who attend will discover the challenges and opportunities of scaling a global business and how Mr Tobin continues to push innovation within his organisations.
The event, titled ‘how to build and run a global business from the Isle of Man – and why?’, will also feature a Q&A session with Mr Tobin as well as an opportunity to network with local professionals.
Startup Grind Isle of Man is part of the global Startup Grind network, a community of over 3.5 million entrepreneurs across more than 600 cities.
Its mission is to inspire, educate, and connect entrepreneurs in the Isle of Man and beyond, helping them navigate the challenges of starting and scaling a business.
On the island, Startup Grind have hosted numerous different events with the aim of aiding entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals.
A spokesperson from Startup Grind said: ‘Startup Grind Isle of Man is a chapter of the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators.
‘We aim to support entrepreneurs in every step of their journey, fostering a thriving startup ecosystem on the Isle of Man.’
The event will be held at the 1886 bar and grill on Tuesday, December 10th between 5.30pm and 7.30pm