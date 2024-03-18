A Bulgarian national has lost his immigration appeal.
Mihael Hadzhiev, who lives in Bulgaria, was refused entry clearance by the island’s Immigration Service in November last year.
His application to become a worker migrant was refused on the grounds that he had not taken the relevant English language test.
In his appeal, Mr Hadzhiev said he had mistakenly taken the wrong English test on a few occasions but had booked a new one and was awaiting the results.
He gave details of his island-based representative as Ali Osman, as Neos Ltd, Eskdale Road, Onchan.
Immigration adjudicator Christopher Arrowsmith rejected the appeal.
In his judgment, he said: ‘The appellant has not provided the necessary English language test qualification and indeed recognises the error in his original application in failing to do so.
‘No further documentation had been provided by the appellant in support of that one ground of appeal.’