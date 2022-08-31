Man who was caught twice driving under the influence of cannabis is sentenced
A man who was arrested twice in three weeks for cannabis-related motoring offences has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service.
Alexander Henderson admitted being in charge of a vehicle on January 22 then, after being bailed by police, driving it on February 12, both while under the influence of the class B drug.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also banned the 22-year-old from driving for two years.
He must also take an extended driving test after the ban has ended.
We previously reported that police first came across Henderson when they saw his Skoda Citigo parked in a lay-by on the Creg Ny Baa Back Road on January 22.
He was alone in the car and when police approached they reported a strong smell of deodorant, which it was suspected had been used to try to mask another odour.
Henderson’s pupils were described as dilated and his eyes were bloodshot.
He was asked if he was under the influence of anything but did not reply.
A small amount of cannabis was found in the car and the keys were in the ignition.
Police used a drug wipe test which proved positive and Henderson was subsequently arrested.
He said: ‘I’ve pulled in to have a joint on my way to a mate’s house.’
During an interview at police headquarters he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 3.9 micrograms per litre of blood.
The legal limit is two.
In court, he admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.
On February 12, while on police bail for that first incident, Henderson was stopped by officers on Lakeside Road in Douglas at 10.45pm while driving the same car.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the vehicle again and he was described as having glazed eyes.
A drug test wipe produced another positive result and Henderson, who lives at Moaney Quill Close, Laxey, was arrested again.
At police headquarters, blood was taken which later produced a result of 4.7 micrograms per litre of blood.
In court, he pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
The advocate said that Henderson had been going through a traumatic time when the offences were committed, details of which were set out in the probation report, but which she would not go into in open court.
‘As a result, he became a daily user of cannabis, as a coping mechanism,’ said Ms Dodge.
‘He accepts in hindsight that he should have sought help rather than self-medicated.’
She went on to say that Henderson had self-referred to Motiv8 and had been engaging well, but had lost his employment as a result of the offences.
The probation report assessed him as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
The High Bailiff also ordered Henderson to pay £250 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £50 per week.