Manannan behind schedule
Saturday 4th June 2022 9:45 am
Manannan
The Steam Packet’s fast craft, Manannan, is running behind schedule.
The next sailing, from Heysham to Douglas, scheduled for noon, will actually leave at 3pm.
The scheduled 3.45pm to Liverpool will leave the island at 7pm, although vehicles should check in by 4.30pm and foot passengers by 5.15pm.
The return from Liverpool, scheduled for 9.15pm, will leave at 10.45pm, with a check-in time of 9pm.
