This morning’s Manannan sailing to Liverpool has been cancelled, with further disruptions expected for Manxman sailings to and from Heysham.
The scheduled 7:15am Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool was cancelled due to strong winds, which means the return journey to Douglas at 11:15am has also been cancelled.
This afternoon’s Manannan sailing to Liverpool at 4pm is expected to go ahead, but with an extended crossing time of three hours and 15 minutes.
This means the return journey to Douglas will depart Liverpool at 8:30pm, and also have an extended crossing with an estimated arrival time of 11:45pm.
Meanwhile, this morning’s Manxman sailing to Heysham departed at 8:28am, and the return journey to the island is scheduled to depart at 2:15pm.
However, tonight’s 7:45pm sailing to Heysham is subject to disruption or cancellation due to the adverse weather forecast, with a final decision on this sailing set to be made by 5:30pm.
This means the 2:15am return journey is also in doubt, as well as Tuesday morning’s 8:30am journey to Heysham and the return 2:15pm journey to Douglas.