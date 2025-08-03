The Steam Packet has brought forward the overnight sailing from Heysham to Douglas ahead of Monday’s expected weather disruption.
The 2.15am sailing from the Lancashire port will now depart at 1.30am.
Passengers are advised to check in no later than 12.45am.
Five of the ferry operator’s other sailings on Monday are at risk of disruption or cancellations, while two others have been pushed back to avoid the worst of the weather.
A decision will be made on the 7.15am fast craft sailing to Liverpool will be made by the vessel’s master by 5.45am. This decision will effect the 11.15am crossing from Merseyside to the island.
The Manxman’s 8.30am sailing to Heysham is also at risk of disruption, but has already been brought forward to 7.15am in an attempt to miss the worst of the weather. This will effect the afternoon return journey.
The 3pm Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has been delayed until 4pm. The knock on is the returning crossing at 7.15pm will now depart at 8.30pm.
Monday evening’s Heysham sailing is also at risk of disruption. A decision on that will be made by 5.30pm.
Gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour are forecast, conditions which, while not unusual for the island, are considered unseasonably strong for August.