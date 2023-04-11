Tuesday afternoon's Manannan sailing to Liverpool has been brought forward 15 minutes to 2.45pm.
The Steam Packet's fastcraft was meant to depart Douglas at 3pm, but it has been moved because of forecast gale-force winds later in the day.
Nevertheless, the return sailing from Liverpool, will leave at 7.15pm as planned. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 6.15pm to facilitate a prompt departure.
A decision on whether the Ben-my-Chree sill sail to Heysham this evening will be made no later than 5.30pm.