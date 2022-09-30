Manannan service cancelled
Friday 30th September 2022 12:25 pm
Share
Manannan ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
This afternoon’s Steam Packet fast craft sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has been cancelled.
The Manannan’s 3pm service and its return has been hit by stormy weather.
Passengers should ring the company’s reservations team on 661661.
The Ben-my-Chree’s sailings have also been disrupted.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |