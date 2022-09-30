Manannan service cancelled

Friday 30th September 2022 12:25 pm
Manannan ()

This afternoon’s Steam Packet fast craft sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has been cancelled.

The Manannan’s 3pm service and its return has been hit by stormy weather.

Passengers should ring the company’s reservations team on 661661.

The Ben-my-Chree’s sailings have also been disrupted.

