The Isle of Man Steam Packet has confirmed that today’s Manannan sailing will now depart over five hours later due to poor weather.
Originally scheduled to leave Douglas at 3pm, the sailing to Liverpool will now leave at 8:30pm.
This means that the return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas will now depart at 12:30am instead of the previously scheduled time of 7:15pm.
The Steam Packet have stated that this delay is because of a ‘deterioration in today’s weather forecast’.
This is not the first delay of the Steam Packet’s vessels to happen this week.
On Tuesday, the Manxman was delayed by over an hour because of ‘overnight weather conditions’.