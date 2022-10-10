Manx 3 Peaks contest raises funds for charity
+ 3
(View All)
Manx Three Peaks Challenge winner Chris Addy
Subscribe newsletter
Participants in the Manx 3 Peaks challenge walked 22km at the beginning of this month to raise money for The Children’s Centre.
They ascended more than 1,000m in the event, which was supported by Manx accounting firm Crowe.
Those taking part walked from sea level in Ramsey to the summit of North Barrule, Snaefell and Beinn-y-Phott, and finished back at sea level in Laxey.
On October 2, there were 64 participants altogether, one of which was Chris Addy, who walked the whole way in a wedding dress.
He did this after telling his sponsors he would wear whatever they chose. Chris went on to win the event.
Rebecca Boot, who was the first woman to cross the line, said: ‘I would like to say a massive thank you to all the team who make the event possible. I had a great time doing the Manx 3 Peak’s Challenge and we could not have been luckier with the weather.’
Head of the Children’s Centre Joff Whitten said: ‘This was our fourth Manx Three Peaks event and it was, yet again, such a lovely day, one of my favourites of our fundraising calendar. No matter your fitness, choice of outfit or ability, you can find a way to challenge yourself and raise some of the funds we need to run the charity.
‘I would also like to say a huge thanks to our volunteers. Many participants are still raising money through their sponsorship pages, so if you’re able to give a little we are very grateful.
‘Funds raised will be going towards developing one of our poly tunnel spaces to create a mindfulness garden – full of quiet spaces to help us work with children, young people and families.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |