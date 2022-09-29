Manx ‘3 Peaks’ event to be held this Sunday
By Liam Grimley
Friday 30th September 2022 10:51 am
Snaefell from the government's webcam ()
The Children’s Centre’s Manx 3 Peaks event will be held on Sunday, October 2.
The participants will start in Ramsey beach at 9am and go up North Barrule.
They will then be travelling across the ridge before crossing the Mountain Road by the Black Hut.
The entrants will then go up Snaefell, down to The Bungalow alongside the mountain road and finally head towards Beinn Y Phott.
The course will finish on Laxey promenade and is 22km in total, reaching heights of 1,042km.
The event will be sponsored by accountancy firm, Crowe, for the second year running.
