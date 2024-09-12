Manx actor Joe Locke has stated that ‘people don’t care’ about his fame in the Isle of Man.
The 20-year-old actor appeared on the ‘Off Menu’ podcast which is hosted by comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, ahead of the UK premiere of his upcoming Disney+ show ‘Agatha All Along’ next week.
The podcast invites celebrity guest stars to pick their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink inside a ‘magical restaurant’, as well as a wide range of discussions about their career and life.
When asked how often he gets recognised in the Isle of Man, Joe said: ‘Most people don’t give a s***, which is great. But then it’s almost like the opposite where it can get a bit embarrassing.
‘Getting recognised in the island is just the worst thing. It’s not like “oh here’s the actor, I know his stuff” - it’s more like “here he comes, he thinks he’s all high and mighty”.’
The podcast then proceeded to talk about restaurants Joe has been to across the world, including those who have been awarded a ‘Michelin star’ for excellence.
When Acaster began talking about Michelin stars awarded in the UK, Joe said: ‘There’s no where on the Isle of Man that deserves a Michelin star - no offence.
‘There’s great food in the island, but no where is good enough to get a Michelin star. Maybe I’ve just not been to them.
‘There’s a lot of fish in the island, and I’m not a huge fish fan.’
Joe also referenced the Isle of Man by talking about its national speed limits and how getting to places means you ‘either have to catch a bus or walk for two hours’.
His upcoming Marvel show Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday, September 19.