Manx actor nominated for a National Television Award

Thursday 13th October 2022 12:17 pm
Manx actor Joe Locke in Netflix show
Joe Locke (Netflix )

Manx actor Joe Locke has been nominated for a National Television Award.

The Ballakermeen pupil starred in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper last year.

He has been nominated in the Rising Star category alongside his co-star Kit Connor, who played his love interest Nick Nelson.

Also nominated are Paddy bever from Coronation Street and Charithra Chandran from Bridgerton.

Ballakermeen High School
