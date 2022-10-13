Manx actor nominated for a National Television Award
Thursday 13th October 2022 12:17 pm
Joe Locke (Netflix )
Manx actor Joe Locke has been nominated for a National Television Award.
The Ballakermeen pupil starred in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper last year.
He has been nominated in the Rising Star category alongside his co-star Kit Connor, who played his love interest Nick Nelson.
Also nominated are Paddy bever from Coronation Street and Charithra Chandran from Bridgerton.
