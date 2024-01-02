Manx actress Samantha Barks has raised £15,000 for the island charity Manx Breast Cancer Support Group during her appearance on ITV's Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas special.
Airing on Saturday, December 30, Miss Barks participated in the game show in which she had to name popular catchphrases based on animated video clues.
Olympic runner Dame Kelly Holmes and television presenter Dermot O'Leary also took part in the show, which was hosted by Stephen Mulhern.
It was Miss Barks who progressed to the final round, raising a further £10,000 to add onto the already raised £5,000 earlier in the show for a total of £15,000.
Talking about why she chose the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, Samantha said: 'They are an incredible charity.
'Where I'm from, on the Isle of Man, they didn't have the breast cancer screening that people needed, so they were having to travel across to get it.
'But these group of women fundraised and built a wing on the side of our hospital so that people can now access that on the Isle of Man. It's just incredible and really inspiring what they do.
'I worked with them a couple of years ago and was just so inspired by their story. This group of women thought "we need something here and we're going to make it happen". They are doing incredible things and I feel honoured to be playing on their behalf.'
Commenting on Facebook, the Breast Cancer Support Group said: 'We were amazingly proud tonight when we watched Sam Barks on Celebrity Catchphrase.
'When we started Manx Breast Cancer Support Group 12 years ago, Sam kindly agreed to be our patron and her father Richard also helped us with planning for the Breast Unit.
'Since then she has gone on to do the most fantastic things. She’s now a well known celebrity and just recently she’s become a mum - how fabulous. Well done Sam.'