The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, located next to the Isle of Man Airport, has seen more than 8,000 visitors during 2024–25.
Since opening in 2000, the museum’s attendance has grown steadily, with a marked increase in the post-Covid years.
Museum director Ivor Ramsden expressed delight at the growth in both visitors and positive feedback: ‘We’re not only seeing more people, but we’re also receiving more appreciative comments and top online reviews.
‘It’s a testament to the quality of our exhibits and the warm welcome from our volunteers, whose enthusiasm I truly value.’
A particular highlight is the museum’s acclaimed First World War exhibition, praised for its deeply personal storytelling. Ramsden explained: ‘History books don’t show the real lives of those involved.
‘We tell the stories of ordinary Manx people - fishermen, farm workers, horse tram conductors- many of whom never came home. Their medals, belongings, and photos bring their stories to life.’
He also noted the often-overlooked role of animals: ‘Hundreds of horses were taken from farms and trams to the front lines. We only know of one that returned, and her story is included.’
The museum also features exhibitions on Manx involvement in the Royal Navy, the Isle of Man’s connections with the Royal Air Force, the history of Ronaldsway airfield, and the many civil airlines that have operated in the island.
A major section is dedicated to the Manx Regiment, which fought in Southern England, North Africa, Italy, and North-West Europe. It was the first British unit to fire its guns in WWII and ended the war as the top-scoring anti-aircraft unit among the Allies.
Admission is free, with donations and gift shop sales helping fund the museum. Plans are underway to expand display areas, and new volunteers are always welcome.
Open daily during the Easter school holidays and weekends thereafter, the museum resumes daily hours in TT practice week. It operates as a registered charity.