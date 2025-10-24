A Mhelliah to raise funds for Marown Association Football Club will take place at The Crosby Pub tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) from 7pm.
The annual harvest celebration and auction is one of the highlights of the club’s fundraising calendar, with organisers hoping to beat last year’s impressive total of £4,451.50.
As always, the event promises a lively evening full of local flavour, with a wide range of Manx produce, Marown memorabilia and other bargains up for grabs.
Well-known Manx auctioneer Boosh Kerruish Junior, who has long supported the event, is unable to attend for the full evening but has assured the club that he’ll still make an appearance to host part of the auction, even if just for an hour.
The club says the continued support of the local community is vital to keeping grassroots football thriving in the parish.
A spokesperson for Marown AFC said: ‘Our annual Mhelliah is always a great night and a big part of our fantastic club’s fundraising efforts.
‘The generosity of everyone who comes along makes a huge difference, and we’re really hoping to top last year’s total.’
All are welcome to attend the event, and donations of prizes or produce are still being accepted ahead of the evening.
The Mhelliah will take place in the function room of The Crosby Pub, with proceeds going directly towards supporting the club’s running costs and facilities.