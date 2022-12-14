A display of Manx BirdLife’s bronze sculptured frieze by renowned artist Dave Tomlinson at the Manx Museum is coming to an end.
The display in the Natural History Gallery highlights plans the wildlife charity has to develop its new visitor centre at the Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve, where the frieze will eventually be permanently mounted.
The frieze was donated to Manx BirdLife by Nature Vannin at The Nunnery.
Manx BirdLife is restoring more than 400 acres of exhausted aggregates quarry for nature at the Point of Ayre.
The mix of wetlands and dry habitats will attract a unique assemblage of birds and other wildlife, according to Manx National Heritage.
An initial 105 acres have already been designated an Area of Special Protection for Birds – the first such area in the Isle of Man.
MNH’s curator of natural history Laura McCoy said: ‘It has been wonderful to host this beautifully detailed sculpture in the museum and highlight the efforts of Manx BirdLife, as their work complements our own to help monitor and conserve the wildlife of our lovely island.’
The frieze can be viewed until January 3.