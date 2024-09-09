A intiative between Manx Care and children’s charity St Christopher’s has been nominated for a prestigious award.
In 2023, after a successful pilot, Manx Care in partnership with St Christopher’s wraparound therapeutic services launched ‘Bridges’ which aimed to positively impact the mental health and wellbeing of children, young people and families pre- and post-care.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘With a focus on early intervention, the service offers AMBIT (Adaptive Mentalisation Based Integrative Treatment) informed intensive therapeutic support to families in crisis and experiencing difficulties that could result in a child or young person coming into care.
‘The service works with both children and their families to effect positive change and safely maintain children within their families when appropriate.
‘Focussing on a whole family approach allows for the needs of all parties to be met, with better long-term outcomes as evidenced by the work of “Bridges” to date in collaboration with other leading agencies.’
The offering has been formally shortlisted for the Family Support Award as championed by leading industry publication ‘Children and Young People Now’. This is in recognition of the achievements and impact on the community of the Isle of Man.
Clare Maude, wraparound therapeutic manager at St Christopher’s, who has led the initiative on behalf of the charity, said: ‘We are delighted that our proactive and timely approach to working with families can help to prevent children and young people coming into care, and enable those we support to have a brighter future together.’
Manx Care’s assistant director children and families social work Julie Gibney added: ‘We are thrilled that St Christopher’s and Manx Care have been recognised in the Children and Young People Now Awards 2024.
‘It’s great to see such an esteemed publication championing our collaborative work on an initiative that provides vital intensive support for families in crisis.
‘We’re so pleased to have made the shortlist alongside a number of excellent teams, all working to support children and young people to thrive.’
The awards ceremony takes place in November in London.