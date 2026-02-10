Manx Care has apologised to patients affected by long waiting times and short-notice cancellations for ear, nose and throat services.
In a statement, the healthcare provider acknowledged the distress and inconvenience caused by the disruption and admitted standards have ‘fallen short of expectations’.
The delays have been attributed to long-standing workforce shortages, limited specialist availability and sustained high demand.
The organisation said it is taking steps to improve the reliability and capacity of ENT services. These include reviewing how surgery is scheduled, strengthening contingency plans when clinicians are unavailable and developing closer links with larger UK units.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘We sincerely apologise to patients who have faced long waits or short-notice cancellations.
‘Some patients have waited longer than we would wish and it is extremely upsetting for them.
‘Where short-notice postponement of surgery occurs, those patients are prioritised for rebooking and we are working to improve communication so patients are kept informed as early and clearly as possible.’
Questions have also been raised about discrepancies between published waiting times and patients’ experiences.
Manx Care said figures on the Government website reflect overall averages and are heavily influenced by patients seen quickly through the two-week-wait cancer pathway. While this ensures suspected cancer cases are prioritised, it can result in longer waits for patients with non-cancerous conditions requiring surgery or ongoing review.
‘We strongly encourage patients who are concerned about their care or waiting times to contact Manx Care through the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service so their situation can be reviewed and supported,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We are committed to learning from these experiences and to rebuilding trust by delivering safer, more timely care.’
Manx Care confirmed it is prioritising patients who have waited the longest and progressing off-island treatment options, with some already receiving care through partner NHS providers in the north west of England.